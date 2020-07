Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez crean alianza para brindar atención médica accesible

View this post on Instagram

Now more than ever, it’s sooo important to advocate for your own health and wellness. 🤍 Everyone deserves to look and feel their best … self-care is your right! But it’s not always easy, especially now. @hims & @hers is an accessible solution with products and services that will keep you in charge of your own well-being. You deserve it! ✨ Link in my bio for more info. #herspartner