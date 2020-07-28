Emily Ratajkowski rompe Instagram: millones de “likes” por video en el que se toca el trasero en tanga

Se quejan que sus bikinis apenas cubren lo necesario
Emily Ratajkowski
Foto: Grosby
Por: Redacción

Este martes Emily Ratajkowski promocionó su nueva línea de bikinis y puso a temblar Instagram.

Con un bailecito y sensual toqueteo, la modelo británica presumió su escultural figura, dejando helados a sus seguidores. En cuestión de horas la publicación superó los 4 millones de “Me Gusta”.

Los comentarios picosos no se hicieron esperar, pues la belleza de la también actriz es arrebatadora.

Emily presentó tres modelos de trajes de baño, de esos que la gente critica porque no cubren más que lo necesario.

“Todos nuestros trajes están hechos en EEUU para asegurar la seguridad y protección de nuestro equipo durante el COVID-19”.

Emily es activista, modelo y empresaria, sin duda una de las famosas más bellas y plenas del momento.

