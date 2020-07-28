Emily Ratajkowski rompe Instagram: millones de “likes” por video en el que se toca el trasero en tanga

Este martes Emily Ratajkowski promocionó su nueva línea de bikinis y puso a temblar Instagram.
Con un bailecito y sensual toqueteo, la modelo británica presumió su escultural figura, dejando helados a sus seguidores. En cuestión de horas la publicación superó los 4 millones de “Me Gusta”.
Los comentarios picosos no se hicieron esperar, pues la belleza de la también actriz es arrebatadora.
Introducing @inamoratawoman Satin Swim! Three new styles featuring everything from Figure charms to yummy oversized satin bows. All of our swim is made in the USA and to ensure the health and safety of our production team during Covid-19 we had to sit on these images and styles for quite a while! So I’m thrilled to finally be able to share them all with you. Shop now. Link in bio 💫
Emily presentó tres modelos de trajes de baño, de esos que la gente critica porque no cubren más que lo necesario.
“Todos nuestros trajes están hechos en EEUU para asegurar la seguridad y protección de nuestro equipo durante el COVID-19”.
Emily es activista, modelo y empresaria, sin duda una de las famosas más bellas y plenas del momento.
