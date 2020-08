Miles de peces muertos en Miami por el uso ilegal de fertilizantes: ¿Es peligroso para los humanos?

View this post on Instagram

Today we had a press conference at Morningside Park with environmental activists regarding the situation at Biscayne Bay. In Miami, our environment is also our economy. We need to protect it. That’s why I sent a letter to the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce asking to temporarily suspend the sale of fertilizer products and to Governor Ron DeSantis to join us in this battle to save our ecosystem. @kenrussellmiami @miamiwaterkeeper @sendit4thesea @flgovrondesantis