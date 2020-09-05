Desnuda y de espaldas, Lucy Vives vuelve a causar polémica

Desde hace varios meses Lucy Vives había dejado de publicar en su cuenta de Instagram atrevidas fotos, pero ahora lo ha vuelto a hacer, presumiendo su figura muy a su estilo.
.01 always peeping • lately i’ve had countless nights of dreams that feel like nightmares, riddled with people, moments and emotions from my past. i twist and turn , the sun comes up, and all those memories linger. there is something greater that i know. i hear a loud cry from our people, our brothers and sisters, i feel agony and suffering coming from every direction. i feel compelled to act, and some days im glad i dont hide or numb the pain i feel from the world around me. evidence of police brutality and news of those murderers getting off easy while a whole audience of ignorant justifiers defend their atrocities. every damn day. injustice and injustice and more injustice . between #runwithmaud #breonnataylor #noalcódigocivil , the U.S , including Puerto Rico, are seeing and living the very scary consequences of having untrained , insane, uneducated and even sadistic authoritative figures. we cannot tollerate this any longer. we cannot live like this any longer, and ill put my life on the fight for this all to end. i have so much of this to unpack with you all, so many important conversations that i’m ready to have as ive spent the last 6 years studying, researching and preparing myself to talk about these important subjects . from philosophy, to politics to spirituality, and beyond We (yes even on social media) Are OBLIGATED to Train, to Study and thus to RESPECT the positions or titles we wish to hold by approaching them with humility! this way, we Respect the greats that did learn, did train , did live and did respect their craft in order to protect its value. to falsely certify myself with a title i dont posess is disrespectful to experts everywhere and the many institutions (cultural and spiritual) in place that make sure matters are taken seriously• i’m currently starting Marine Biology this summer but will be posting a live twice a week! I want y’all to be available, so COMMENT BELOW : WHAT TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK DO YOU WANT TO HEAR ME BLABER?? itll be up !! 🤍✨ ugh finally. loved our #facetime 📷 @soyfelipevilla first #facetimephotoshoot but hey, lets make it a thing. hit me up fam, let’s shoot🤍
happy earth day 🌍 • proud to have pledged so long ago to dedicate my journey, my soul and my energy’s purpose to serve this planet. by bringing consciousness on how connected we truly are to the land we’ve ravaged, commodified and raped. making it known how our natural state and true self is, in fact, much like that of all earth’s creatures, not superior. “we are the trash” is a slogan i carried during the global eco protest of 2019 and this pandemic has made that crystal clear. rivers in venice are clear again, dolphins are enjoying freedom swims in the Rodadero Bay in my town in Santa Marta and even China’s atmosphere has cleared out enough to make the Himalayas visible again. as an islander , my concern for the earth and the ocean isn’t really a choice. it is an obligation as someone who has noticed in her short lifetime, feet of receding shore lines causing the disappearance of loved beaches , increasingly HOT oceans that have bleached and killed the reefs that once thrived there.. and worst of all, the ignorance of our people to notice and to care. • thanks to my brilliant quarentine partner, we’re currently learning about the propagation of Coral in tanks, researching new and efficient ways of replenishing, reviving and replanting the reef gardens around the world; starting locally and striving globally , theres so much to do, and we might not be too late. • comment more beautiful side effects that You’ve seen our temporary absense cause earth ✨🤍
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives ahora complació a sus seguidores con una foto en la que aparece recostada boca abajo en el piso, desnuda y leyendo un libro. Hasta ahora la imagen ha conseguido más de 40 mil likes.
narguila , lectura, y okay now that i have your attention, the march this saturday is incredibly important. new orleans, it’s your chance to show up and demonstrate what a united community looks like. we pull up for mardi gras, we pull up for the red dress run, for jazz fest, southern decadence and st. patty’s. where are we for our minority brothers n sisters?! where are we for the family of ANOTHER black man in OUR community gunned down and murdered by Lafayette PD with no consequence. trayford pellerin’s family will be with us on saturday and they deserve to see and feel our solidarity in the ongoing fight against racial and systemic violence. we all live in the intersection of oppression , i need your voice out there tomorrow , i need you to join me and all the incredible organizations joining together because this is one fight , one cause, and one body. the words of local artist @mynameisphlegm are still my motivation and should be yours “EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT NEW ORLEANS IS BECAUSE OF BLACK PEOPLE” see you tomorrow #justicefortrayfordpellerin #blm #neworleans
En otra sensual fotografía, Lucy Vives se mostró muy sexy con un vestido rojo arreglándose frente a un espejo, pero el reflejo dejó ver su tatuaje en la espalda.
i got highlighter for days, hmu . back to colombia in a few weeks • so flashing back to an incredible campaign for this stunning Medellin based brand. the semester ends today and im just really hoping i get my soul back after these finals sucked it, and this tan, right out of my body. but today’s the day of my patron saint, Santa Lucía, and happens to be a gorgeous, Cold Full Moon so im feeling all sorts of feels and fuck , im so glad we’re all alive today. • @soulintimates x @daniduke x @iamsebasquintero
