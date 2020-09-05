Desnuda y de espaldas, Lucy Vives vuelve a causar polémica

View this post on Instagram

.01 always peeping • lately i’ve had countless nights of dreams that feel like nightmares, riddled with people, moments and emotions from my past. i twist and turn , the sun comes up, and all those memories linger. there is something greater that i know. i hear a loud cry from our people, our brothers and sisters, i feel agony and suffering coming from every direction. i feel compelled to act, and some days im glad i dont hide or numb the pain i feel from the world around me. evidence of police brutality and news of those murderers getting off easy while a whole audience of ignorant justifiers defend their atrocities. every damn day. injustice and injustice and more injustice . between #runwithmaud #breonnataylor #noalcódigocivil , the U.S , including Puerto Rico, are seeing and living the very scary consequences of having untrained , insane, uneducated and even sadistic authoritative figures. we cannot tollerate this any longer. we cannot live like this any longer, and ill put my life on the fight for this all to end. i have so much of this to unpack with you all, so many important conversations that i’m ready to have as ive spent the last 6 years studying, researching and preparing myself to talk about these important subjects . from philosophy, to politics to spirituality, and beyond We (yes even on social media) Are OBLIGATED to Train, to Study and thus to RESPECT the positions or titles we wish to hold by approaching them with humility! this way, we Respect the greats that did learn, did train , did live and did respect their craft in order to protect its value. to falsely certify myself with a title i dont posess is disrespectful to experts everywhere and the many institutions (cultural and spiritual) in place that make sure matters are taken seriously• i’m currently starting Marine Biology this summer but will be posting a live twice a week! I want y’all to be available, so COMMENT BELOW : WHAT TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK DO YOU WANT TO HEAR ME BLABER?? itll be up !! 🤍✨ ugh finally. loved our #facetime 📷 @soyfelipevilla first #facetimephotoshoot but hey, lets make it a thing. hit me up fam, let’s shoot🤍