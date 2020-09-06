Mujer cobra mucho dinero por clasificar los genitales masculinos

Una madre ha revelado que cobra a los hombres por calificar su hombría. Es su servicio más popular.
La educadora sexual y entrenadora de estilo de vida Lahnee Pavlovich, de Queensland, Australia, aconseja a los hombres sobre cómo mejorar su vida amorosa en función de la forma y el tamaño de su pene.
Sus clientes le envían una foto de sus genitales y ella, por unos $50 dólares, les enviará un “informe de sus partes íntimas”.
Detalla qué posiciones sexuales son mejores para ellos. El informe también ayuda a los hombres a comprender su anatomía y brinda consejos de higiene.
View this post on Instagram
Iso sucks right! And I feel for all of you still in stage 3 and 4 restrictions! ⠀ ⠀ But with every sh*tty situation comes a silver lining. ⠀ ⠀ Enter stage left… my 10 Day Couples Quarantine Immersion! ⠀ ⠀ LOVERS. I have created something a lil naughty, a lil deep, a lil beautiful and a whole lot of fun to help you make the most of isolation with your partner. Because why the hell wouldn’t you want to do that! ⠀ ⠀ Covid has put a huge strain on many intimate relationships but it shouldnt be this way! In fact, I see iso as an opportunity to really get to know each other, reconnect, ignite the spark and have the best s.e.x ever! ⠀ ⠀ Which is why I created the 10 Day Couples Quarantine! (Which has already sold over 500 copies!!! So it must be bloody epic if I do say so myself) 😉 10 days & 10 activities designed to establish passion and intimacy within your relationship (while leading to amazing s.e.x) ⠀ Keen to try something new and probably very different to what you’re used to? Want to Learn how to slow down and take your time? Discover ways to connect on a much deeper level. Spice things up with new ways to play! Step out of your comfort zone together. Boost your sexual confidence and self worth! ⠀ ⠀ Basically, put these simple and effective practices into play and you can better your relationship & your s3x life during the craziness that is #covid ⠀ And we all want that right! If you’re stuck indoors, may as well make the most of it! ⠀ ⠀ And don’t worry there is something for everyone… it’s not all woo woo and tantric guys, it’s pretty fu**ing sexy! You can thank me later…. Link is in my bio 😉
Lahnee, de 33 años, afirma que siempre le ha interesado la conexión entre el sexo y la mente, según revela The Mirror.
“La gente no siempre entiende exactamente qué es lo que hago y el sexo sigue siendo un tema tan tabú que tampoco saben cómo preguntar”, explicó Lahnee.
“Sin embargo, la respuesta a mi trabajo es mayoritariamente positiva y soy la persona a la que acudir en busca de consejos sexuales. A las personas les resulta fácil abrirse conmigo una vez que saben lo que hago”, reconoce.
Incluso cuando era adolescente, siempre cuestionaba la sexualidad y la forma en que diferentes personas se relacionaban.
Para Lahnee, sus sesiones de coaching nunca son las mismas, ya que tiene distintos tipos de clientes. Desde jóvenes al final de la adolescencia, a parejas de veintitantos y madres de cuarenta.
“Comencé a participar en algunos estudios alternativos en empoderamiento femenino y coaching de vida, y luego estudié ciencias psicológicas. Pronto completaré mi maestría en sexología.
Destaca que, mientras que las mujeres suelen estar más preocupadas por reavivar el deseo sexual después de convertirse en madres, los hombres están ansiosos por aprender cómo complacer mejor a sus parejas o evitar llegar a eyacular demasiado pronto.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY SATURDAY lovers and drum roll please because it’s #podcast Day!! Link to listen is in my bio so check it out!⠀ps… no this isn’t me in the pic 🤣🤣🤣 ⠀ On today’s episode I am joined by Perth based Pleasure and Intimacy Coach, Skye Stevenson to discuss the links between pleasure and pain, the mental game of letting go and the euphoric feeling of the flight or fight response in the world of sex. ⠀ ⠀ We explain the basics of BDSM and how to lose yourself in the sub space + our personal experiences here.⠀ ⠀ We talk boundaries and tuning in to your head, heart, gut and pussy to have the best sex ever.⠀ Skye lets you in on the basics of Shibari rope play and how it can be a great tool for healing sexual trauma and reframing the mindset. ⠀ ⠀ We show you how sensory play can be a great introduction to this wonderful world of play, and the perfect step to allowing yourself to be seen in your pleasure state.⠀ ⠀ You can join me in Lahnee Land every week for new episodes and amazing guests & candid conversations about anything and everything from sex to parenthood, body image, health, culture, world issues, well-being and much more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you like what you hear, please subscribe to my channel, leave me a review, and show me some love! Take a screen shot, share this episode with your family, friends, and tag me on Instagram – @lahneeland.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Podcasts will be released every WEDNESDAY AND SUNDAY from next week so subscribe to keep up to date!⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ #podcastersofinstagram #sexeducation #lahneeland #empoweringwomen #relationships #justdoyou #sexpositiveculture #fearlessfemales #bodyfreedom #mumsaresexytoo #onlinecoach #lahneepavlovich
“Las mujeres generalmente quieren reavivar su deseo sexual, particularmente después de tener hijos, quieren redescubrirse y conectarse internamente”, aclara la sexóloga.
Lahnee también educa a sus clientes sobre el consentimiento, el placer personal, los límites y la búsqueda de consuelo en la intimidad o en la perversión. No es inusual que las parejas también quieran discutir sus fetiches en las sesiones con Lahnee.
Reconocida entre su círculo de amistades por su experiencia, Lahnee se ha convertido en la persona a quien acudir para obtener consejos sexuales.
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email