Mujer cobra mucho dinero por clasificar los genitales masculinos

Iso sucks right! And I feel for all of you still in stage 3 and 4 restrictions! ⠀ ⠀ But with every sh*tty situation comes a silver lining. ⠀ ⠀ Enter stage left… my 10 Day Couples Quarantine Immersion! ⠀ ⠀ LOVERS. I have created something a lil naughty, a lil deep, a lil beautiful and a whole lot of fun to help you make the most of isolation with your partner. Because why the hell wouldn’t you want to do that! ⠀ ⠀ Covid has put a huge strain on many intimate relationships but it shouldnt be this way! In fact, I see iso as an opportunity to really get to know each other, reconnect, ignite the spark and have the best s.e.x ever! ⠀ ⠀ Which is why I created the 10 Day Couples Quarantine! (Which has already sold over 500 copies!!! So it must be bloody epic if I do say so myself) 😉 10 days & 10 activities designed to establish passion and intimacy within your relationship (while leading to amazing s.e.x) ⠀ Keen to try something new and probably very different to what you’re used to? Want to Learn how to slow down and take your time? Discover ways to connect on a much deeper level. Spice things up with new ways to play! Step out of your comfort zone together. Boost your sexual confidence and self worth! ⠀ ⠀ Basically, put these simple and effective practices into play and you can better your relationship & your s3x life during the craziness that is #covid ⠀ And we all want that right! If you’re stuck indoors, may as well make the most of it! ⠀ ⠀ And don’t worry there is something for everyone… it’s not all woo woo and tantric guys, it’s pretty fu**ing sexy! You can thank me later…. Link is in my bio 😉