Modelo con las “mejillas más grandes del mundo” quiere aumentarlas más

Una mujer de 30 años se ha sometido a tantos retoques estéticos que ya perdió la cuenta, pero aún así afirma que todavía quiere las mejillas más grandes.
La modelo de Instagram Anastasia Pokreshchuk ha gastado más de $2,000 dólares en rellenos de mejillas. El primer injerto que se hizo fue hace cuatro años y, desde entonces se hizo adicta yno tiene planes de dejar de hacérselos.
Anastasia, originaria de Kiev, Ucrania, explica que “se enamoró” de la forma en que la hacen lucir.
“Puedes pensar que mis mejillas son demasiado grandes, pero yo creo que son un poco pequeñas, necesito operarme otra vez, muy pronto”, le dijo a The Mirror.
Pero no solo se aplica el tratamiento de relleno en las mejillas, también lo hace en los labios y las comisuras de la boca. Además, tiene botox en la frente y le han remodelado la mandíbula y el mentón.
Se siente tan orgullosa que comparte imágenes de su aspecto, esculpido al extremo, en su cuenta de Instagram con más de 220,000 seguidores.
“Amo mis mejillas, quiero que se vean así y estoy muy feliz. Yo misma me inyecto regularmente el botox en mi cara”, explica.
Sin embargo, recibe mensajes crueles de trolls. Ella dice que entiende que se vea raro.
“Algunas personas me han dicho que soy una perra fea y que debería suicidarme, pero cuando leo esos comentarios, me río y los ignoro”.
Tal y como comentó en un programa de televisión, a pesar de las advertencias de los médicos, no tiene planeado dejar de inyectarse.
“Antes era una persona insegura. Mi nariz era demasiado grande. Y ahora tengo mejillas y labios grandes, me veo bien.
Puede ser peligroso, pero lo hago con los médicos y ahora estoy aprendiendo cosmetología en una escuela en línea para poder saber más”, añade.
