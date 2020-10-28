Chrissy Teigen abre su corazón y revela las razones por las que publicó las fotos de su bebé muerto

Chrissy Teigen y John Legend han tenido una última temporada difícil a raíz del fallecimiento de su hijo, el cual no pudo sobrevivir tras el turbulento embarazo de la famosa estrella televisiva.
De nombre “Jack”, el pequeño no resistió el alumbramiento pues su madre padecía de placenta abrupta, es decir, el embrión no recibía los nutrientes necesarios para llegar fuerte y sano al mundo, lo que desencadenó su muerte.
Fue a principios de octubre cuando la pareja avistó en sus redes sociales sobre la trágica noticia y que de inmediato sacudió y entristeció a los seguidores de ambos.
Ha pasado casi un mes desde la pérdida de Jack, y esto ha sido motivo para que Teigen tome valor y haga pública una conmovedora carta en su cuenta de Instagram, agradeciendo a quienes han estado ahí, en este doloroso proceso.
I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so….final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack. . . Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love.
“Después de perder a Jack, me sentí muy preocupada por no ser capaz de agradecer a todo el mundo por su extrema bondad“, redacta en su misiva, donde también cuenta que el dolor de haber perdido a su hijo, la llevó a querer expresarlo todo con compartir a detalle su historia.
“Le pedí a John y a mi madre que tomaran fotos sin importar lo incómodo que esto era. Él lo odió, en ese momento no lo entendía.
“Estaba convencida de que tenía que compartir esta historia“, cuenta en su relato. “No puedo explicar lo poco que me importa que odien estas fotos ni mucho menos que sea algo que ustedes no hubieran hecho. Yo lo viví, elegí hacerlo y más que nada porque estas imágenes son para quienes han pasado por lo mismo o tienen la curiosidad de saber de qué se trata todo esto. Las fotos son para la gente que las necesita, los pensamientos de otras personas no me interesan nada“, aseguró la presentadora de televisión.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Chrissy reveló que toda su familia le dio una cálida y cariñosa despedida al pequeño cuando supieron lo que había sucedido, “cada uno le despedimos de nuestra manera, mi madre con una oración tailandesa y yo besándole una y otra vez sin poder parar, podían haber sido 10 minutos o una hora“.
Tanto Chrissy Teigen como John Legend han recibido muestras de cariño públicas y personales para afrontar esta difícil situación, al igual que siempre están acompañados de su hermosa familia, razón por la que ambos siguen fuertes y hacia adelante.
