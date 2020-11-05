Carlos Ponce dedica emotivo mensaje a su hija Sienna tras revelar al mundo sus problemas de depresión

Recientemente Sienna, la hija del artista Carlos Ponce, reveló por medios de redes sociales que se encuentra enfrentando una dura batalla contra la depresión y la ansiedad desde mucho tiempo.
Por tal motivo, su famoso padre declaró en sus redes sociales que se encuentra orgulloso por la forma en que la joven de 18 años hace frente a dicha situación y afirma que ambos están llenos de esperanza para hacerle frente.
“Estoy muy orgulloso de ti. Estoy seguro de que Dios está sonriéndote con orgullo por tu coraje, testimonio y declaración de fe.
En las palabras de Sienna. "Mi testimonio va dirigido a quienes sufren en silencio. Si sientes que algo en tu interior no anda bien no lo ignores. La carga se hace más liviana cuando otras personas llevan el peso contigo". I’m very proud of you. I am sure God is also smiling with pride at your courage, testimony and declaration of Faith. You are a voice and advocate for those who hurt in silence. I LOVE YOU My Sienna. @poncesienna 💚💚💚💚
“Tú eres la voz y la guía para aquellos que sufren en silencio, te amo, mi Sienna“, fue lo que redactó el actor en su Instagram.
Cabe mencionar que Sienna es hermana gemela de Savannah y ambas son producto de la relación de Ponce y su expareja Verónica Rubio.
“Es difícil ver la luz al final del túnel cuando aún estás en la oscuridad, pero lo estoy logrando y quiero ayudar a otras personas a lograrlo también. Si sienten que algo no anda bien en su interior no lo ignoren. La carga se hace más liviana cuando tienes a otras personas cargándola contigo y no estás luchando sola”, fueron las palabras que compartió Sienna sobre la confesión de su enfermedad.
In honor of World Mental Health day, I know I’m late but the message I’m saying isn’t based on a day but an awareness movement about a important issue. 💚 There have been days that have led to weeks where I’m smiling but it doesn’t feel like in the inside. And some days it feels like a smile won’t even come up. It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible. 💚 As I’ve opened up about a little of my story, I have found community within people who have struggled with this issue, I have been shown compassion with people around me, and I have also seen the not so good side too. 💚 When I opened up I know I had to open up to the good side of it and the bad side of it. When I speak about bad side, I’m speaking about the people who agree with the stigmas and don’t fully understand mental health. Does it hurt at times by some of the comments I get, yeah it does. But at the end it was my choice. 💚 I want to say and tell the people who are on the fence about telling their story, their are good things and bad things. When your ready to tell your story, you tell it and don’t let anyone pressure you into it because at the end of the day it’s your story. Don’t let no one diminish your story! 💚 I hope you found encouragement in this post and encouraging words to start publishing your story at your pace💚 • • • • • #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthadvocate #mentalhealthmatters #advocate #speakup #youth #and #adults #itsokaynottobeokay #love #your #mind #healthylifestyle #awareness #to #important #cause #black #and #whitephotography #seriousphotography #real
