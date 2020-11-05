Carlos Ponce dedica emotivo mensaje a su hija Sienna tras revelar al mundo sus problemas de depresión

View this post on Instagram

En las palabras de Sienna. "Mi testimonio va dirigido a quienes sufren en silencio. Si sientes que algo en tu interior no anda bien no lo ignores. La carga se hace más liviana cuando otras personas llevan el peso contigo". I’m very proud of you. I am sure God is also smiling with pride at your courage, testimony and declaration of Faith. You are a voice and advocate for those who hurt in silence. I LOVE YOU My Sienna. @poncesienna 💚💚💚💚