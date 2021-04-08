Ordenan evacuaciones en la isla San Vicente en el Caribe por inminente erupción volcánica

La isla de San Vicente, ubicada en la parte sur del Mar Caribe, emitió una orden de evacuación el jueves después de que sismólogos dijeron que el volcán La Soufrière mostraba signos de erupción inminente.

El primer ministro de San Vicente y las Granadinas, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, emitió una orden de evacuación inmediata cuando la situación en el volcán La Soufriere se intensificó el jueves por la tarde. También anunció que varios cruceros llegarían a partir del viernes para ayudar a evacuar a los residentes.

Evacuation order issued to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the SVG by Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves. All residents are asked to act accordingly with immediate effect to ensure their safety and that of their families pic.twitter.com/fGCDivytPb — St. Vincent & the Grenadines 🇻🇨 (@StvincentGren) April 8, 2021

Gonsalves hizo el anuncio siguiendo el consejo de los funcionarios de desastres del país, después de que el profesor Richard Robertson, el científico principal que monitorea el volcán, informara sobre el aumento de actividad en el volcán La Soufriere, según reportó Caribbean National Weekly.

Gonsalves agregó que si bien la orden de evacuación se publicaría el viernes, entraría en vigencia de inmediato.

“Quiero instar a toda nuestra gente a estar tranquilos, no entrar en pánico, ser disciplinados, ser ordenados”.

El siguiente video muestra imágenes de las evacuaciones en San Vicente:

Video emerging from St Vincent and the Grenadines of the evacuation underway in La Soufriere pic.twitter.com/UIjuXvVpLC — Barbados Today (@BarbadosToday) April 9, 2021

La agencia de desastres informó que la evacuación de los residentes ya se está realizando, por mar y por tierra.

Evacuation by land and sea continues in preparation for an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano#eruption2021#SVG — NEMO SVG (@NEMOSVG) April 9, 2021

La erupción más devastadora de La Soufrière fue en 1902, y mató a unas 1,600 personas, según The Guardian. Su última erupción fue en abril de 1979.

Los videos publicados en las redes sociales muestran actividad en la cima del volcán.

#ENVIDEO | El primer ministro de #SanVicenteYLasGranadinas🇻🇨 emitió una alerta por el incremento de la actividad del volcán La Soufriere, que en esta mañana emanó gases y ceniza a la atmósfera 🌋 👉https://t.co/tqMKHfl0b4 pic.twitter.com/ahtWn1WqpR — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) April 8, 2021

Latest images of the dome taken before sunset from the summit camera by @VincieRichie shows the dome now glowing and the height is now estimated to be above the southern crater wall. Follow us and @NEMOSVG for more info. #volcano #svg #lasoufrière #redalert pic.twitter.com/t498dx6fWr — UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 8, 2021

Las estimaciones más recientes del Banco Mundial muestran que San Vicente tiene una población de más de 110,000 personas.

Se ha observado un aumento en la actividad de La Soufrière desde noviembre, informó The Guardian, con investigadores de la Universidad de las Indias Occidentales (UWI) diciendo que habían detectado un “enjambre de pequeños terremotos volcano-tectónicos”.

El siguiente video muestra la actividad volcánica filmada el pasado 2 de abril: