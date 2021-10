Florentino Pérez rompe el silencio e ilusiona al Real Madrid con el caso Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️



“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. pic.twitter.com/rKIy9M6Nak