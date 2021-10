Personas sin hogar dejan el Parque MacArthur de Los Ángeles debido a trabajos de limpieza

Fences setup at MacArthur Park to "clean up the park."



One of the City of LA's solutions to ending homelessness is putting a fence around a certain area where unhoused people live and pushing unhoused people down the steet where nothing has changed.



Homelessness solved ☑️☑️☑️ https://t.co/KwVHkx0WBx pic.twitter.com/4lgEEGy2A9