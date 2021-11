La sonda Parker: la nave más rápida de la historia se acercará al Sol esta semana

It’s #SunDay! ☀️ #ParkerSolarProbe holds the records for fastest human-made object and the spacecraft that has come closest to the Sun. 🥇 🥇



On Nov. 21, Parker is poised to shatter both records again. 🚀



More: https://t.co/eGdheuvXFT pic.twitter.com/GrO0b8arC7