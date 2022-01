La MLS utiliza sus millones para arrebatarle una figura a la Liga MX: Carlos Salcedo es seducido por Toronto FC

🇲🇽 Carlos Salcedo is reportedly a target of Toronto FC, Trabzonspor, and FC Porto. He was previously in the sights of Palmeiras, and he's also on the evaluation table of Flamengo.



The 28 year old Tigres centerback is valued at around €3 million.#TFCLive



[via @brunoandrd] pic.twitter.com/NgLNhRWlRi