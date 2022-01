México se queda en la NFL: joven Isaac Alarcón extendió su contrato con los Dallas Cowboys por un año más

The @dallascowboys signed 13 players to the Reserve/Future list on Monday:



T Isaac Alarcon

LB Devante Bond

CB Kyron Brown

TE Ian Bunting

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Robert Foster

RB JaQuan Hardy

C Braylon Jones

RB Nick Ralston

WR Brandon Smith

RB Ito Smith— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 18, 2022