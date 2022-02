Bukele pide a EEUU mantenerse al margen de su política interior al conocer iniciativa del Senado para analizar adopción del bitcoin en El Salvador

OK boomers…



You have 0 jurisdiction on a sovereign and independent nation.



We are not your colony, your back yard or your front yard.



Stay out of our internal affairs.



Don’t try to control something you can’t control 😉

https://t.co/pkejw6dtYn— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) February 16, 2022