“Ya veremos si al final dice ‘easy, easy'”: Jonathan Orozco se enciende con el comentario del “Dibu” Martínez y le manda advertencia

Since it’s #InternationalGoalkeeperDay.. 🤩🧤



They were born to fly, so we figured it was a good idea to highlight an essential part of our team! 👊🏼🔥#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/v54tFBYx1C— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) April 14, 2022