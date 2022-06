Ola de calor extremo tiene a millones bajo avisos y alertas en Estados Unidos

Looking at the California #lightning data again as the storms taper off. Between 00 UTC June 22 and 13 UTC this morning, NLDN detected 66,897 total lightning events. 45,129 were in-cloud, 21,768 were cloud-to-ground. This is a bigger event than the August 2020 event. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oGWvc1u7m7