VIDEO: ‘La Migra’ detiene a decenas de inmigrantes hacinados en una lancha

#Breaking @USCG crews repatriated 43 Cubans to #Cuba, Tuesday.



"The sea is unforgiving and trying to leave Cuba to reach the U.S. in an irregular and unsafe manner compounds the risks to yourself and others…" Lt. Cmdr. Newmeyer



Read more: https://t.co/htZXmXq3rg@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/0yoNTrQ8fT— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 9, 2022