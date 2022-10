Fármaco experimental creado con herpes podría vencer a los tumores cancerosos

💉 NEWS: A modified version of the herpes simplex virus, known as RP2, has shown early signs of effectiveness in a range of advanced cancers.



The Phase I trial included patients with #SkinCancer, #OesophagealCancer and #HeadAndNeckCancer 👇https://t.co/IPpyGcnset pic.twitter.com/0o8Dw5OQNy