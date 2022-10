Chicharito destaca el rendimiento del LA Galaxy en los últimos 12 partidos y ya piensa en el LAFC

– 18 goals (T-4th)

– First @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs appearance



What a year it was for Chicharito. 👏@LAGalaxy and @CH14_ host @NashvilleSC tomorrow in Round One at 3pm ET on Univision, TUDN and https://t.co/b2r687eQI5. pic.twitter.com/mFcc9NyXqR