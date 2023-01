Familia de mecánico hispano ejecutado pide justicia; lo mataron por no quererle pagar un trabajo de $500 dólares 

Who killed Luis Casillas? | If you know anything about this murder, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 1727235-22 @houstonpolice | 7600 North Freeway #hounews #catchakiller https://t.co/O8PzkfXTMB pic.twitter.com/LKs2W5OW3x