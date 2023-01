Tiroteo en Monterey Park: Autoridades publican lista completa de los 11 fallecidos en el ataque

Join us for a vigil as we stand together in solidarity to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived.



Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.



Monterey Park City Hall, 320 West Newmark Avenue.https://t.co/ONFUn9I0JZ#montereyparkstrong #mpkstrong pic.twitter.com/d1oINuFERD