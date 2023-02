“Me voy a morir en la raya”: Inspirada por el inmortal Salvador Sánchez, la boxeadora mexicana Erika Cruz va por la hazaña contra Amanda Serrano

I want to apologize to @ErikaCruzHerna5 for making her feel like we are overlooking her by all the talks of a KT rematch. We DEFINITELY aren’t, She deserves Respect. Hopefully the professionals will step up & know how important THIS unification is to us & focus on this fight. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qFmaJWYgF0— Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) February 1, 2023