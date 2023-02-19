Ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2023

El día de hoy fueron entregados los premios BAFTA, que otorga la Academia Británica de Cine. El filme “All quiet on the western front” obtuvo el reconocimiento como Mejor Película, mientras que Austin Butler fue el Mejor Actor por su trabajo en la cinta “Elvis”. La Mejor Película de Animación fue para “Pinocchio” de Guillermo del Toro y el BAFTA para Mejor Actriz se lo llevó Cate Blanchett, por “Tár”. A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Película — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Película Británica — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Mejor Actriz — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Mejor Actor de Reparto — Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto — Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Estrella Nueva — Emma Mackey

Debut británico más sobresaliente — Charlotte Wells (escritora y directora), “Aftersun”

Mejor Guión Original — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Guión Adaptado — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Película de Habla no Inglesa — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Música Original — Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Fotografía — James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Edición — Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Diseño de Producción — “Babylon”

Mejor Vestuario — Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Mejor Sonido — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Casting — Nikki Bartlett y Denise Chamian, "Elvis"

Mejores Efectos Visuales — “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados — “Elvis”

Mejor Película de Animación — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Mejor Cortometraje Británico — “An Irish Goodbye”

Mejor Cortometraje Británico de Animación — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Mejor Documental – “Navalny”

Premio Comunidad BAFTA — Sandy Powell (vestuarista)

