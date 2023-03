Gobernador de California declara estado de emergencia en 13 condados, entre ellos Los Ángeles y San Bernardino, por las tormentas

Take this snow and shove it ❄



🛑I-5 is closed at #Grapevine #TejonPass due to snow. SB closure at Grapevine Rd., NB closure at Lake Hughes Rd in Castaic. See highway closures at https://t.co/O37QesJ9zY #Caltrans is working to clear the roadway quickly & safely pic.twitter.com/G5mDWoWP0T— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 1, 2023