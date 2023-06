Mascotas sacrificadas en 2022 alcanzaron las 378,000; Texas y California encabezan lista de crisis animal

#NoKill2025 Update: Another state has become no-kill! 🎉 Congrats to Vermont for joining the no-kill state list with NH and DE.



An additional three states were close to reaching this landmark in 2022: RI, ND, ME, & MT. https://t.co/MF7G2T4jEV ^st pic.twitter.com/qQYXsDr8sj