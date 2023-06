Video captó momento que cuatros sospechosos armados con pistolas asaltan tienda para robar dinero y cigarros

Heavily armed suspects rush store clerk in early morning robbery on May 17 at the 7900 block of Main St. @CrimeStopHOU pays up to $5,000, so if you recognize the suspects, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info. @houstonpolice



Story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/TAoWS8WDh7