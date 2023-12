$46.6 millones de dólares al año cuesta programa de helicópteros de la policía de Los Ángeles

🚁LAPD HELICOPTER AUDIT: FINDINGS



• Hourly cost: $2,916 per flight hour

• ~$50M per year (more than 14 city dept. budgets)

• 61% of time not spent on high priority crime

• Disproportionate time spent in certain communities

• ~762k gal fuel burned/yr