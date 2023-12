Tyler Glasnow recibiría un contrato por $135 millones de dólares de Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow in 2023:



21 starts (career high)

120 IP (career high)

3.53 ERA

2.91 FIP

1.08 WHIP

3.08 SIERA

86 ERA-

25.8 K-BB%

51.2 GB%

33.4 CSW%

16.4 SwStr%



This is an ace when he's on the field, and last year was his biggest workload so far in MLB