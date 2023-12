El West Ham de Edson Álvarez se impone a un Manchester United en crisis

🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Edson Alvarez played the full 90’ minutes in today’s West Ham 2-0 win over Manchester United!



– 88% pass accuracy

– 100% successful dribbles

– 5 passes into final third

– 3 accurate long balls

– 2 clearances

– 5 recoveries

– 0 times dispossessed



‘El Machín’ 🇲🇽⚒️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dkSX269wcd