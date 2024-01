La venganza de Jim Harbaugh: el coach de Michigan castigado por robo de señales jugará por el título colegial

The whole state of #Michigan was ready for that ⁦@JalenMilroe⁩ run in OT. And then the unsportsmanlike celebration 🤔



The No. 1 Wolverines will play for their 1st Nat. championship since 1997 after winning a terrific Rose Bowl in #Pasadena #Football #CFPSemifinal pic.twitter.com/g1Hr00p8k3