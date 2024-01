Monterey Park recuerda a las 11 víctimas al conmemorar primer aniversario del tiroteo masivo

This weekend: The City of MPK invites the entire community to stand together in unity and support at the Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, January 21 at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Avenue.



https://t.co/4kauFHLHOM#MontereyParkStrong #MPKStrong #healmpk #mpkhope pic.twitter.com/gelLSfDpb9