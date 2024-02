Ricky Rubio vuelve al baloncesto: firma por el Barcelona, superando sus problemas de salud mental

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 12, 2023. Rubio plans to continue his playing career with Barcelona after signing a short-term contract Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, a month after he announced that his 12-year NBA career was over. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File) Crédito: ASSOCIATED PRESS | AP