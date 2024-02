¿Dani Alves en posible peligro de suicidio? En prisión habrían activado protocolo por riesgo

Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Dani Alves goes on trial Monday a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub. The 40-year-old Alves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on the night of Dec. 30, 2022. He denies any wrongdoing. (Alberto Estevez/Pool Photo via AP) Crédito: Alberto Estevez | AP