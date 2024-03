Metro ofrece el Dodger Stadium Express, con servicio de transporte en autobús gratuito

it's also time for the Dodger Stadium Express — running service to every home game thru the World Series 🏆



⚾️ service from South Bay stations (including Harbor Gateway) & Union Station



🎟️ stadium bus is free, reg fares for other 🚍🚉



🧢 how to ride: https://t.co/YYStzHsYjT https://t.co/Xa8mxLD9eG