How Does La Opinión Desk Cover the Election and Latino Vote in 2024?

La Opinión’s political team planned the coverage for the general election in 2024. We focused on the Latino vote and the topics that must matter to Latino voters, considering our readers’ preferences in political coverage, particularly during the election cycles.

To help our readers find information, we considered two levels of coverage: one to inform about local and state elections in California and the national perspective for Congress and the Presidential race.

Since we cannot cover all candidates for Congress, we select the most significant races in the country where the Latino vote is significantly essential, and they will play a critical part, such as in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, and Texas.

Where can readers find our information?

We know that the electoral cycle can be confusing. To facilitate the reading of our coverage, we created two micro websites for you: Elections 2024, which includes articles, polls, videos, podcasts, and more. We also collaborate with the special effort “Your Vote, Your Future” because we know too often that some people feel disenfranchised for voting because of confusion; so you will have access to the ABC that explains how to vote step by step.

What is the focus of our national coverage?

The political team is focused on stories that explain the general election to voters and help them navigate the information to make decisions. As we said, we cannot cover all candidates for Congress, so we select the most significant races where the Latino vote will play a critical part, such as in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Our stories focus on the issues Latino voters have mentioned in our polls, such as the economy, health care, immigration, reproductive rights, and security.

How do we cover the Presidential race?

We decided to focus on issues highlighted by Latino voters, such as candidates’ economic plans and how they will impact the Latino population or the candidates’ immigration plans.

Why do we write about the voting process?

One of the most essential elements of our coverage is explaining to voters how to participate in the different processes of the election. Our articles will explain how to vote, when to vote, how to defend the vote, how to vote by email, and similar topics. We aim to answer the fundamental questions about the electoral process as early as possible.

Why and how will we work against misinformation?

Part of our mission is to bring readers the most trustworthy information, which also includes warning readers about misinformation and disinformation. We have a partnership to multiply this effort.

Who are our allies?

Our outlet has a new ally that has helped us plan our coverage better. The work done by the Intelligence Center, one of our colleague teams, runs statistics and polls on the political spectrum. The results provide us with two levels of analysis: one to plan our work and another to publish stories about the Latino voter’s interests in the elections.

We also have allies that help us with reliable information and particular coverage (videos, podcasts, fact-checking), such as City Limits, the Brennan Center for Justice, NALEO, and FactChequeado. These organizations have their line of work, but our alliance is focused on enriching our core coverage.

How do we get live results and call winners on election night?

We will report the information provided by The Associated Press, the most trustworthy source for local, state, Congressional, and Presidential results. If you wanna know more about AP’s role in the U.S. elections check the following link, https://www.ap.org/elections/our-role/