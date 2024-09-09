La Opinion’s poll: 63% of Latino, black, AANHPI, and LGBTQ voters support Kamala Harris over Trump

Most multicultural voters support Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States, according to a new poll of the Intelligence Center of My Code for La Opinión.

Harris is the top choice, with 63% of Latino, black, ANNHPI, LGBTQIA+, and women, over 32% that support Trump to be elected President on November 5.

Vice President Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden as the Presidential Democrat candidate, has a significant advantage over Trump among multicultural men with 22 points and women with 39 points.

Among all age groups, Harris is the top choice for President among multicultural Americans.

“Multicultural voters between 55-64 show the strongest support for Harris”, said the report.

Black voters lead the support of the multicultural universe with 75% support for Harris and over 20% for Trump.

56% of Latinos support Harris over Trump (39%). Latino voters have minor support for Harris among multicultural voters, but it is significantly higher (+17 points) than Trump.

After black voters, LGBTQIA+ register the highest percentage, 67%, to Harris; among AANHPI voters the support to Harris is 60% over 36% for Trump.

Women are also mentioned Harris as their top choice for President “with a 39+ advantage over Donald Trump”.

A better opinion about Harris than for Trump

The report revealed that multicultural voters have a better opinion of VP Harris than of Trump.

“Multicultural Americans listed ‘confidence’ as Kamala Harris’s top strength followed by ‘Leadership skills’ and her ‘Vision for the future’,” the report revealed.

Voters had to select any description to define Trump, but the majority mentioned “none of the above” (38%) over other adjectives, such as “confidence” (24%). Multicultural voters said Trump’s primary weakness is “arrogance” (41%).

On a similar question about Harris’s primary weakness, voters selected “none of the above” (45%) over “untrustworthy” (16%) or “poor decision-making” (15%).

Ready to vote

80% of all multicultural voters say they are registered to vote on November 5; a 68% of voter between 18 and 24 years say they are registered to vote.

Also, 91% of all multicultural voters intend to vote, while 86% of young voters intend to vote in November.

“Multicultural Americans are motivated to vote to make sure their voices are heard, to be a part of making necessary changes, and to ensure their families have a better future”, revealed the report.