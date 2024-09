Liga de Diamante entregará premios más altos de la historia a atletas: ¿Cuánto ganarán?

Grande Gimboooo 💪



From Olympic heartbreak to Diamond League glory, 🇮🇹's @gianmarcotamber wins the men's high jump title on his third attempt at 2.34m 🤩



Make that 3 Diamond League titles for the champ💎💎💎



📸 @GorczynskaMarta#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/XiVS1ZDc4V