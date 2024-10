La subida del precio del oro ha beneficiado significativamente a dos grandes economías mundiales: Estados Unidos y Alemania

FILE - In a Sept. 24, 1974 file photo gold bars are seen at the U.S. Depository in Ft. Knox, Ky. A new study based on observations from space suggests the gold on Earth came from colliding dead stars in a cataclysmic event that occurred long ago. The research by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics will appear in a future issue of the Astrophysical Journal Letters. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File) Crédito: AP