Arrestan en Texas a contrabandista que llevó a una niña de 5 años a través de la frontera

MUST WATCH VIDEO: TX TROOPER RESCUES FIVE-YEAR-OLD CHILD SMUGGLED ACROSS THE BORDER



11/29: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Ram 1500 in Del Rio, Val Verde County, after receiving information from a border surveillance camera (see image) capturing a male adult carrying a child across… https://t.co/b5EIMBxvC3 pic.twitter.com/Vf9jc7gLxM