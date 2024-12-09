Lista completa de nominados a los premios Golden Globe 2025

El día de hoy los actores Morris Chestnut y Mindy Kaling anunciaron los nominados al Golden Globe, premio que abarca cine y televisión. La entrega número 82 será el 5 de enero de 2025, con la actriz Nikki Glaser como conductora.

Hay dos premios especiales, que serán entregados esa noche a Ted Danson y Viola Davis, por su destacada trayectoria. Selena Gomez, Denzel Washington, Demi Moore y Adrian Brody son algunos de los famosos que compiten por el Golden Globe. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Cine

Mejor Actor (Película Musical o de Comedia)

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds Of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Mejor Música Original

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Wild Robot”

“Challengers”

Mejor Película (Habla No Inglesa)

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“Vermiglio”

“All We Imagine as Light”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Mejor Película de Animación

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir Of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoë Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor Guión

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave”

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Mejor Actor (Película Musical o de Comedia)

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Logro Cinematográfico y en Taquillas

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Mejor Película (Musical o de Comedia)

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor Película (Drama)

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Mejor Canción Original

“Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”

“Compress / Repress” de “Challengers”

“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez”

“Forbidden Road” de “Better Man”

“Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez”

Televisión

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada, Serie de Antología, o Película Hecha Para Televisión

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Alison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Máquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión Musical o de Comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión Limitada, Serie de Antología, o Película Hecha Para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión Musical o de Comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor Actor en en una Serie de Televisión Limitada, Serie de Antología, o Película Hecha Para Televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Kiera Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Mejor Serie de Televisión (Drama)

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Mejor Serie de Televisión (Musical o de Comedia)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentleman”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor Actuación de Stand-Up Comedy

“What Had Happened Was…” Jamie Foxx

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” Nikki Glaser

“Dad Man Walking” Seth Meyers

“Love You” Adam Sandler

“Single Lady” Ali Wong

“More Feelings” Ramy Youssef

