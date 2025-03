Por primera vez en 31 años un estadounidense gana el Maratón de Los Ángeles

Montana’s Matt Richtman won the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS in 2:07:56. He’s the first American to win the race since 1994 when Paul Pilkington (who was a pacemaker that day) won it in 2:12:13. @letsrundotcom @runnersworld @CitiusMag @ASICSamerica pic.twitter.com/HjPgIgEV7O