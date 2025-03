Kirsty Coventry hace historia como la primera mujer que llega a la presidencia del COI

🚨 VIDEO NEWS RELEASE 🚨



Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the 10th President of the IOC at the 144th IOC Session in Greece.



She will be the first woman and first African to lead the Olympic movement, taking office on 23 June for an 8-year term.



