Majority of multicultural voters misunderstand DEI and DOGE despite the impact on their lives

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) helped create fair opportunities for underrepresented groups, but most multicultural Americans cannot provide a correct definition of this policy.

A My Code Intelligence Center and La Opinión survey reveals that 65% of multicultural Americans and 68% of non-multicultural Americans could not correctly define DEI.

“The high rate of incorrect responses suggests significant misinformation or misunderstanding, and there is a significant opportunity for advertising campaigns to educate these constituencies,” the analysis added.

Also, 51% of multicultural Americans, including AAHPI, Black, and Hispanic, “have heard a lot or some about DOGE,” but they could not provide the correct definition (Department of Government Efficiency).

Elon Musk leads DOGE in suggesting and implementing cuts among the federal government on Social Security, Education, USAID, and IRS, and promotes the layoffs of 280,000 employees.

The report also highlights that 38% of non-multicultural Americans did not provide the correct definition of DOGE.

Crédito: My Code Intelligence Center | Cortesía

Hispanics have less knowledge of DEI

Even though they could not answer correctly about the significance of DEI, most multicultural groups heard about this policy.

But Hispanics are the last in the group with 50%. The LGBTQIA+ community leads with 62%, followed by 55% of black, and 54% of AANHPI.

Democrats (40%) are more likely to recognize DEI as an institutional effort, while Republicans (28%) are less likely to see it that way.

Crédito: My Code Intelligence Center | Cortesía

DOGE is known but…

The report highlights that 60% of LGBTQIA+ Americans say they heard “a lot” or “some” about DOGE, even though they could not provide a correct definition.

There is not much difference among the rest of multicultural Americans, 54% of AAHNPI, 51% of black, and 51% of Hispanic.

Multicultural Democrats (51%) give a correct answer about DOGE, and Republicans 49%.

There is no significant difference between Hispanic Democrats (54%) and Republicans (49%) in giving a correct answer about DOGE.