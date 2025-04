Venezolano Eugenio Suárez se une al selecto club de peloteros con cuatro jonrones en un juego

Four homers in a game versus the Braves:



-Eugenio Suarez, April 26, 2025

-Gil Hodges, August 31, 1950

-Willie Mays, April 30, 1961



Of the now 19* such games, the #DBacks are the first franchise with two straight four-home run games at any point.



*Not counting Lip Pike, 1866.