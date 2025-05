MLS, Croacia y Medio Oriente, entre posibles destinos para Luka Modric

🚨 BREAKING: Inter Miami Want Luka Modrić! 🇺🇸🔥



With Modrić officially announcing he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, Inter Miami are ready to make a move ✨



Could we witness Modrić and Messi playing together in MLS? 🤯💪 pic.twitter.com/QRpZHCjJAF