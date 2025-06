Liverpool rechaza oferta del Barcelona por Luis Díaz

🚨🇨🇴 Luis Diaz: “I’m very happy at Liverpool. They’ve treated me well since the first day”.



“We’re talking with other clubs. It’s the transfer window, it’s normal. If Liverpool renews my contract, or if I have to stay the 2 years I have left, I’ll be happy. It’s up to them”. pic.twitter.com/3tWEIk8S8e