Inter Miami y Palmeiras dejan fuera del Mundial de Clubes al Al-Ahly y el Porto de Anselmi

FT: 4-4 🔥

Eight goals. Endless chaos.

Both teams bow out of the tournament — but they lit up MetLife tonight 💥



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FCPAHL pic.twitter.com/rsXBCJfyQd