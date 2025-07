Drake Bell afirma que las estrellas de Nickelodeon no reciben regalías por sus programas

FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his 2017 concerts in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Crédito: Jordan Strauss/Invision | AP