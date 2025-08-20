Los mejores autos usados por menos de $10,000 que puedes comprar ahora mismo





Estos autos, hatchbacks y SUV son seguros, confiables y están disponibles por mucho menos que el precio promedio de un auto usado.

By Jon Linkov

Comprar un auto usado sigue siendo una excelente forma de ahorrar dinero, incluso con la volatilidad de los precios en los últimos años. Aun así, lo fundamental no ha cambiado: los autos nuevos se deprecian rápidamente durante los primeros tres a cuatro años de uso. Eso es lo que hace que los autos usados sean una excelente opción.

Nuestra lista a continuación se basa en dos factores: el desempeño que tuvieron los modelos en nuestras pruebas cuando eran nuevos y los resultados de las Encuestas Anuales de Autos que realizamos entre los miembros de CR. Cada año, ellos nos comparten su experiencia sobre la confiabilidad de sus vehículos.

Contamos con información de muchos modelos de los últimos 20 años, lo que nos permite identificar cuáles son confiables y cuáles podrían resultar caros de mantener.

Todos los modelos de la lista a continuación incluyen control electrónico de estabilidad (ESC), ya sea de serie o como opción. Algunos también estuvieron disponibles con sistemas avanzados de seguridad, como alerta de colisión frontal (FCW), freno automático de emergencia (AEB), alerta de punto ciego (BSW) y/o alerta de tráfico cruzado trasero (RCTW).

Ten en cuenta que cada vehículo tiene un historial diferente, por lo que es importante que el auto que estás considerando sea revisado por un mecánico que pueda detectar posibles problemas.

Los vehículos se presentan en orden alfabético dentro de cada categoría, e incluimos rangos de precios por año de modelo. Todos tienen una confiabilidad superior o muy superior al promedio, de acuerdo con nuestra encuesta más reciente. Los precios que aparecen en los cuadros de calificación se actualizan constantemente y reflejan la información más reciente disponible.

Consulta nuestros Top Picks de autos usados con las mejores selecciones y descubre qué marcas fabrican los mejores autos usados.

Autos pequeños

Ford C-Max

2016: $7,925-$8,750

2015: $6,425-$6,825

The C-Max is an appealing all-around package, combining the fuel efficiency of its standard hybrid powertrain with the practicality of a five-door hatchback design. At 37 mpg overall, the C-Max isn’t as fuel-efficient as the Toyota Prius, nor is it as roomy. But it’s much quieter inside, making the C-Max feel solid and substantial. And it’s more fun to drive, with precise steering, responsive handling, and a luxurious ride. Transitions from gas to electric power are smooth and unobtrusive, and the engine isn’t really loud unless you’re pushing it hard. The C-Max’s tall stance and low entry height make it easy to get in or out, and the cabin feels airy and spacious.

Honda Fit

2013: $7,175-$8,100

2011: $65,975-$7,075

This generation of the Fit was redesigned in 2009, which preserved all of the Fit’s space while making it quicker, safer, and more modern. Interior versatility is the Fit’s hallmark, facilitated by rear seats that can be folded flat and low or flipped up against the backrest, creating a deep, flat floor that can accommodate bulky items. While not overly powerful, the Fit feels responsive, with a smooth and willing engine and agile handling that makes it fun to drive. The ride is choppy and the car is loud, so consider it as more of an urban runabout than a long-distance commuter. Overall fuel economy was 30 mpg. ESC became standard with the 2011 model year.

Mazda3

2015: $6,600-$10,000

2013: $5,025-$7,600

Available as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the Mazda3 is a joy to drive, thanks to super-sharp handling, sprightly yet efficient engines, and smooth transmissions. Mazda’s entry-level car also offers a number of features usually found on luxury cars, including a modern infotainment system. It’s controlled by a console-mounted knob and can be somewhat frustrating. Optional active safety features include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are standard on Touring and Grand Touring trims, a nice touch. Ride comfort takes a back seat to sporty handling, and interior noise levels are a bit high.

Toyota Corolla

2014: $8,100-$9,050

2013: $7,500–$8,150

2012: $7,050–$7,550

2011: $6,600-$7,000

The 2014 Corolla grew in size but continued to return a frugal 32 mpg overall. Its interior room rivals some midsized sedans with a roomy rear seat. Ride comfort is commendable and handling is responsive. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) amplifies the engine drone when climbing hills or merging but is unobtrusive in ordinary everyday loafing around. The controls are simple, and you get a touchscreen infotainment system, as well as all of the latest in connectivity. Automatic climate control comes standard on LE and above trims, an unusual convenience in this class.

Toyota Prius C

2014: $9,075

2012: $7,150

The Prius C is a smaller alternative for those who want a Prius hybrid for a little less money. But its harsh ride, noisy engine and cabin, and slow acceleration make it feel more like an econobox than a sophisticated hybrid. It gets very good city fuel economy, 37 mpg, but its overall 43 mpg falls 1 mpg short of the larger 2010–2015 Prius. The interior is full of cheap-looking materials, the driving position and rear seats are cramped, and there’s not much cargo space. At least the C’s tiny dimensions and easy parking make it a wise choice for urban driving.

Toyota Prius

2013: $8,650–$9,125

2012: $8,100–$8,825

2011: $7,475

The Prius’ 2010 redesign preserved all of the previous model’s virtues while improving the driving position, adding a larger engine, and making stability control standard. Although acceleration and the 44 mpg overall fuel economy remained the same, the car offered better crash protection and more available amenities. Typically, the car propels itself on electric power up to about 25 mph, and then the engine starts to provide motivation and recharge the battery. The brakes can be a bit touchy but easy to get used to. The ride is firm, and handling is a bit reluctant. Still, the hatchback configuration, upright stance, and roomy rear seat make the Prius one of the most sensible choices out there. Throw in bulletproof reliability and low running costs, and you have an ideal transportation solution.

Toyota Prius V

2013: $8,825

This wagon version of the Prius offers a very roomy rear seat and a generous cargo area. The extra weight and bigger profile than the regular Prius take a small toll on fuel economy, but the V still got an excellent 41 mpg overall in our tests. Despite lower gearing, the electric motor and engine have to work fairly hard, especially when the car is loaded. It drives similarly to the standard Prius, but handling isn’t exactly agile. A chairlike seating position, low sills, and big windows combine to make the Prius V feel open and airy. The standard backup camera is a welcome feature.

Sedanes medianos y grandes

Buick LaCrosse

2014: $6,900–$9,400

This generation of the LaCrosse boasts a very well-finished interior with comfortable seats, a firm and composed ride, and responsive handling. We got 20 mpg overall in our tests of the 3.6-liter V6 engine, and 26 mpg with the four-cylinder mild hybrid. Optional electronic safety features include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic warning. But driver visibility is difficult due to the thick front and rear roof pillars. Updates for 2014 included a new interior with simplified controls and new seats.

Honda Accord

2012: $7,350-$8,425

This version of the Honda Accord stands out as a comfortable, roomy, and efficient midsized sedan. It’s also nice to drive and easy to live with. When matched with the smooth continuously variable transmission, the standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder squeezes out an excellent 30 mpg overall and 40 on the highway. That’s better than most smaller compact cars and even some subcompacts. The 3.5-liter V6 is super-smooth and powerful, snapping off a 6.3-second 0-to-60 mph time that’s competitive with some sports cars. Its 26 mpg overall fuel economy was among the best in the V6 class during its time. Inside, you’re treated to one of the best driving positions available, along with comfortable seats and terrific visibility. A backup camera is standard.

Mazda6

2015: $7,500-$9,350

This edition of the Mazda6 arrived as a 2014 model on a new platform. We got an excellent 32 mpg overall from the smooth four-cylinder and six-speed automatic. Acceleration doesn’t suffer for fuel economy, with the Mazda6 returning slightly above-average performance. The car is also agile and capable in corners, with a taut but firm ride. But the cabin is loud, particularly on the highway. The well-finished cabin has supportive seats, although the rear seats are relatively tight for this class. The infotainment system uses a console-mounted knob, but figuring out how to use the system takes some time.

Subaru Legacy

2015: $7,500-$10,200

The Legacy’s 2015 redesign delivered welcome refinement to an already roomy and accommodating midsized sedan. Interior quality improved, a new touchscreen infotainment system was added, and suspension updates gave it luxury carlike ride comfort. Two engine choices were available, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that returns 26 mpg overall, impressive given the standard all-wheel drive, and a smooth 3.6-liter six. Both are mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Handling is responsive. The spacious and quiet cabin provides plenty of room for the driver, along with a large rear seat, and simple controls. Large windows and thin roof pillars supply excellent outward visibility, helped by a standard backup camera and optional BSW. Crash-test results are top-notch, and Subaru’s suite of safety gear includes FCW and AEB.

Toyota Camry

2013: $8,150-$9,850

2012: $7,350–$8,600

2011: $6,375-$7,350

A 2010 freshening helped the Camry improve its standing as one of the best family sedans. Key attributes include a composed ride as well as a quiet, spacious, and comfortable cabin. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder and six-speed automatic deliver 26 mpg overall. While handling is sound and secure, it could be more agile and fun to drive. Redesigned for 2012, the Camry maintained its compliant ride, quiet cabin, and coddling passenger accommodations. All powertrains carried over from the previous model. The hybrid is the pinnacle of the lineup, delivering an impressive 38 mpg overall in our tests. The V6 returned a very competitive 24 mpg overall, while the base four-cylinder got an acceptable 27 mpg overall. The interior is relatively quiet, and the suspension readily absorbs bumps. There’s plenty of room inside, and the controls are easy to use except for some tight-packed touchscreen buttons. A backup camera is standard.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

2013: $8,150-$9,850

2012: $7,350–$8,600

2011: $6,375-$7,350

With its extensive update for 2012, the Camry Hybrid received a nicer interior and slightly more responsive handling. It has amazing fuel economy for its size and roomy interior. We got 38 mpg in mixed driving, 4 mpg better than the previous generation. It also rides well, is quiet, and should be very reliable. All of these changes add up to the Camry that scored as CR’s top-rated family sedan when it was tested. Drawbacks include touchscreen radio controls that could be better designed.

SUV

Acura MDX

2011: $7,750–$7,950

The MDX is a very well-rounded vehicle that consistently outscored competitors costing much more. Updates for this model, including a six-speed automatic transmission, further improved it. The Acura rides and handles well, while its refined 3.7-liter V6 provides smooth and quick acceleration as well as good fuel economy. Expect 18 mpg overall on premium gas. Fit and finish is impressive and the five main seats are comfortable. The small third-row seat is best for kids, and the controls can be frustrating.

Toyota Venza

2012: $7,650–$10,450

While the Venza looks like a tall hatchback, it’s a reliable choice for drivers who don’t want an SUV. On the plus side, the Venza has plenty of room for passengers inside its very quiet interior, and cabin access is easy. As with other Toyota products, the optional 3.5-liter V6 is refined and pulls strongly, although its 20 mpg overall in our tests is nothing great. On the road, the Venza’s big 20-inch wheels hurt the ride, and handling is nothing special. The sloping roof inhibits cargo volume and the view out of the rear window. The rear camera helps when reversing, but its dashboard screen is very small.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2025, Consumer Reports, Inc.